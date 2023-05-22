Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of WalkMe Call Options (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 7,283 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 13,906% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Trading Up 0.3 %

WalkMe Company Profile

WKME stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 21,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,343. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $828.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

