StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $971.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $193,410. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $16,844,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

