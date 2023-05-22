StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $435,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.