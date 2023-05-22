StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of ESBA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
