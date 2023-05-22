StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HDB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.81. 416,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

