StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:HDB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.81. 416,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $71.76.
HDFC Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.