StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

NYSE SCX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 5,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $119,472.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,142.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $189,295. Corporate insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L.S. Starrett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

