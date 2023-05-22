StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
NYSE SCX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 5,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $119,472.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,142.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $189,295. Corporate insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.S. Starrett (SCX)
