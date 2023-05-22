StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

LECO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.34. 36,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,902. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

