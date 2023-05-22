StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.30.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.