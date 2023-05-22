StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $212.25. 844,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.