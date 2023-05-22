StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

