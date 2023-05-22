StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $17,335,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

