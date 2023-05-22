StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 118.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $975,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

