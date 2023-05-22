StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYY. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 194,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,404. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

