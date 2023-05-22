StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $227.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,972.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,250. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 103.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,174 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.