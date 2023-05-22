StockNews.com Downgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Buy

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 1,263,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.33. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Insider Transactions at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everi by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after buying an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Everi by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,401,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,219,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Everi by 81.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 165,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.