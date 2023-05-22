StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

