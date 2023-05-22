StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,744,148,000 after acquiring an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

