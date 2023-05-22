StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

