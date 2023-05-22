StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVLT. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $66.89. 206,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,937. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $1,314,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,618,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,488. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

