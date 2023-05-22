StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

