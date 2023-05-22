StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.