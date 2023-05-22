StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

