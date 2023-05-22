StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GBX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,797. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $884.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

