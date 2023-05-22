StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.09.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE GWRE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 181,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,545. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 54.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 382,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
