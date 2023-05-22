StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.17. 6,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,300,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $11,117,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.