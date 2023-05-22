StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

IRDM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 461.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,471. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

