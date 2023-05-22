StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JAKK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,320. The stock has a market cap of $229.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

