StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

LBRDK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.47. 118,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,319. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

