StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Magna International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 327,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

