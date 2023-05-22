StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEOH. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,532. Methanex has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

