StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.