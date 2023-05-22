StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.1 %

PRGO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 254,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,638. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

