StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.90%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,745 shares of company stock worth $653,552. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 48.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.