StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.44.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.
