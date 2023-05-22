StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 181,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 139,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

