StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

