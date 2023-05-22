StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

WERN opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

