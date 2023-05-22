StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.10.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

