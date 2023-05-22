StockNews.com Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPSI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 66,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,985. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

