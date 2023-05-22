StockNews.com Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPSI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CPSI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 66,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,985. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.
