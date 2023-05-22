Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.77. 289,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.87. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

