Substratum (SUB) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Substratum has a total market cap of $143,073.51 and approximately $0.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,687.28 or 0.99951397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036221 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

