Sui (SUI) 1-Day Volume Tops $117.47 Million

Sui (SUI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Sui has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003980 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $575.58 million and approximately $117.47 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.04566334 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $188,697,134.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

