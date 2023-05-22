Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 370,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 327,481 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 224.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 125,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 87,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

