Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Shares of SUP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. 22,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
