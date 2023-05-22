Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.37.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.07. 14,456,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,097,176. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.12. The firm has a market cap of $776.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.54, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

