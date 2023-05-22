Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,404. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.