Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.37. 500,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,983. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

