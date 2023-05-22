Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 835,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

