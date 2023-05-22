Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $92,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,184 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2,441.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,776,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Stock Up 0.4 %

AVTR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,478. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.



