Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.78. Taboola.com shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 200,629 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,139 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

