Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 42.17% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 208,664 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $4,912,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

