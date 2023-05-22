Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.56. 6,882,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,869,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.